Ohio Panel Says Estate Can't Appeal Insurer's Opioid Win

By Ryan Harroff (April 21, 2023, 2:06 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appeals court backed an insurance firm's early win in an estate's coverage suit following a woman's death by unnecessarily prescribed drugs, including fentanyl, ruling the insurer's criminal acts exclusion puts the doctor convicted for selling her those drugs on the hook for damages....

