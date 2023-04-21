Apple Gets PTAB To Ax Zipit Messaging Patent On 2nd Look

By Jasmin Jackson (April 21, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- On remand from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated an instant messaging patent as obvious that had been asserted in underlying infringement litigation against technology giants like Apple and Microsoft....

