Ga. Superior Court Judges Say Their Pay Is Unfair In Survey

By Emily Johnson (April 21, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- More than 80% of Georgia superior court judges don't think their compensation is fair and 63% occasionally, regularly or constantly think about leaving the bench due to their pay, according to recent survey results presented Friday to the Judicial Council of Georgia....

