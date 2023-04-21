US Laundering, Casino Bribery Suit Too Vague, Co. Says

By Dylan Moroses (April 21, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government's lawsuit claiming $310,000 from a Northern Mariana Islands business fails to tie those funds to specific criminal tax evasion or money laundering that would warrant civil asset forfeiture and should be dismissed, the business told an islands federal court Friday....

