Paralegal Sues Firm For Retaliation After Harassment Report

By Aaron West (April 21, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A former paralegal for St. Louis-based family law firm Cordell & Cordell PC is suing the firm over claims that she faced mistreatment at work and was eventually fired after she complained of sexual harassment from an attorney there, according to a complaint she filed on Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS