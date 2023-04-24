NY Atty Coaching Co. Says Rival Pressing It Over Contract, IP

By Emily Sawicki (April 24, 2023, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A New York attorney coaching company has sued a Colorado competitor in New York federal court, requesting declarations that it has not violated a contract signed by its CEO when she took a course from the competitor in 2017, nor has it violated the competitor's pending trademark....

