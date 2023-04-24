After Fighting Judge's Requests For Info, Patent Co. Ends Suit

By Jasmin Boyce (April 24, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A patent owner has willingly abandoned its infringement litigation against home security maker Canary Connect shortly after fighting calls by the chief district judge in Delaware to disclose information regarding its business associations and legal representation, according to Delaware federal court documents....

