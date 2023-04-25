DLA Piper Leads $10M Buy Of Canadian Ski Resort Tech Biz

By Dawood Fakhir (April 24, 2023, 5:10 PM BST) -- Accesso Technology Group said Monday it has acquired ski resorts technology company Paradocs Mountain Software for $10 million in a cash-and-stock deal to expand into the "key strategic growth" sector of skiing....

