Raab Exit, CBI A Lesson On Managers' Misconduct, Attys Say

By Adele Redmond (April 24, 2023, 5:06 PM BST) -- A manager's good intentions may be irrelevant if an employee complains about their conduct, attorneys warn, as the resignation of the U.K.'s justice secretary over bullying and further allegations of impropriety at Britain's biggest business lobby shine a spotlight on inappropriate workplace behavior....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS