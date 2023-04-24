Arkansas Wood Product Plant Seeks Ch. 11 Protection In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (April 24, 2023, 10:12 AM EDT) -- Arkansas-based Structurlam Mass Timber LLC and three affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware, reporting more than $100 million in debt and plans to pursue an insolvency proceeding in Canada for its British Columbia headquartered parent operations....

