Exclusion Bars Subpoena Expenses Coverage, Judge Says

By Emily Enfinger (April 24, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A drug development company born out of a merger does not have coverage for expenses it advanced to two of its former officers in connection with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenas, a California federal court ruled, saying the company hasn't shown that a change-in-control exclusion is inapplicable....

