Genesis Global Says Ch. 11 Creditor Info Is Commercial Asset

By Vince Sullivan (April 24, 2023, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global said information about its creditors and customers should be redacted from public filings in its Chapter 11 case because the data is commercially sensitive and has value in its ongoing asset marketing process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS