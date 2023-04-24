Fed. Circ. Backs UK Pharma Firm's IP Win Against CBD Giant

By Jonathan Capriel (April 24, 2023, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit upheld on Monday a win secured by British pharmaceutical firm GW Pharmaceuticals in a patent suit brought by cannabis giant Canopy Growth, which accused the former of pinching its extraction process so it could make its flagship CBD drug Epidiolex....

