Colo. House OKs Tax Break For Post-Wildfire Home Rebuilds

By Michael Nunes (April 24, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Colorado would exempt construction materials bought by homeowners or contractors to rebuild wildfire-damaged homes from sales and use tax as part of a bill passed by the state House of Representatives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS