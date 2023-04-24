Co. Says 11th Circ. Can't Yet Enforce NLRB Bargaining Order

By Tim Ryan (April 24, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A chemical company told the Eleventh Circuit on Monday it would be premature to enforce a National Labor Relations Board decision finding the company refused to bargain with a chemical workers union, foreshadowing a looming legal battle over a change in law the board has teed up as part of the case....

