Chicago Says Vape Cos.' Reading Of Local Law Is Incorrect

By Collin Krabbe (April 24, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago has told an Illinois federal court that a Minnesota-based smoke shop, its owner and another North Star State company's attempt to extinguish litigation alleging the companies made hundreds of underage tobacco sales is largely a rehash of arguments already tested and rejected....

