Mayer Brown Adds Houston Energy Pro From Shearman

By Jack Rodgers (April 24, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has added a Shearman & Sterling LLP counsel who focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions issues in the energy and infrastructure industry, as a partner in the corporate and securities practice, according to a Monday news release....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS