4th Circ. Says Jamaican Man Doesn't Risk Torture If Removed

By Hayley Fowler (April 24, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday declined to upend the deportation of a Jamaican man convicted of drug charges, agreeing with an immigration judge's analysis that he did not face a significant risk of torture in his home country due to his previous gang affiliation and sexual orientation....

