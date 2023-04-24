New H-2A Wage Rule Threatens Farms, Fla. Groups Say

By Abby Wargo (April 24, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's recent rule increasing wages for H-2A guest workers will increase labor costs and threatens farms' survival, the National Council of Agricultural Employers, two Florida strawberry farms and farm business groups said in a lawsuit seeking to block the rule's enforcement....

