Old Navy Slammed For Email Tactics In Wash. Shoppers' Suit

By Rachel Riley (April 24, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Two Washington consumers have hit send on a proposed class action lawsuit accusing clothing brand Old Navy of flooding their inboxes with promotional emails meant to trick consumers into rushing to make purchases by telling them discounts are about to expire....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS