Red States Can't Join Washington's Abortion Pill Suit

By Greg Lamm (April 24, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has rejected a bid by Idaho and six other Republican-leaning states to join Washington's lawsuit challenging federal restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone, ruling the case won't impair those states' ability to enforce their own state laws regulating medication abortion....

