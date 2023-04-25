6th Circ. Furthers Nigerian Widow's Deportation Appeal

By Ryan Harroff (April 25, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit revived a Nigerian woman's request to convert her denied bid to avoid deportation into a widow's petition after her Michigander husband passed away, ruling that the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals interpreted the relevant law too restrictively....

