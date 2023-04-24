ESG-Focused Blank-Check Company Plans To Liquidate

By Tom Zanki (April 24, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A blank-check company that was formed to acquire a business focused on advancing environmental, social and corporate governance principles agreed to dissolve on Monday and return investors their money, about 18 months after completing a $230 million initial public offering....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS