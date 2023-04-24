Cravath-Led J&J Spinoff Kenvue Eyes $3.3B IPO

By Tom Zanki (April 24, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's consumer health unit Kenvue Inc. on Monday set a price range on an initial public offering that could raise about $3.3 billion, potentially marking the largest IPO since 2021, advised by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP....

