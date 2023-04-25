Insurer Fights To Claw Back Missold PPI Costs From Cigna

By Joanne Faulkner (April 25, 2023, 6:05 PM BST) -- PA (GI) Ltd. argued at trial Tuesday that it should be able to claw back millions spent covering the costs of dealing with missold payment protection insurance claims from customers of U.K. retailer Next PLC from Cigna Insurance....

