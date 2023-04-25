Foster Farms' Insurer Must Pay For Turkey Antitrust Suits

By Hope Patti (April 25, 2023, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Everest National Insurance Co. must reimburse Foster Farms for costs stemming from underlying antitrust suits accusing the poultry giant of fixing prices in the turkey market, a California federal court ruled, saying a policy exclusion for repeated wrongful acts does not apply....

