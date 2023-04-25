Diaper Genie Makers Want False Ad Suit Tossed

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 25, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A federal class action accusing Angelcare USA and Playtex Products of making false and misleading claims about the capacity of Diaper Genie refills should be dismissed because the complaint ignores "critical context" and misreads the product packaging, the companies said in a court filing....

