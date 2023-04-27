Insurers Agree To COVID-19 Cover, Deny £22.7M In Claims

By Alex Baldwin (April 27, 2023, 5:14 PM BST) -- Insurance giants Liberty Mutual, Allianz and Aviva have admitted they should cover the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on a group of U.K. horse race courses, but deny that the group is entitled to the £22.7 million ($28.2 million) figure it's seeking in court proceedings....

