FERC Says Oil Pipeline Rate Shift Was Proper

By Tom Lotshaw (April 25, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is defending its backtracking on a five-year oil pipeline index rate, telling the D.C. Circuit that its decision to lower the rate and not apply the change retroactively was reasonable and asking the court to reject petitions for review by both pipeline companies and shippers....

