Warren Slams DOL Over Transaction Waiver Proposal Delay

By Patrick Hoff (April 25, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren told the U.S. Department of Labor she's concerned it's granting favors to the financial industry by reopening comments on a proposal to toughen the rules that allow asset managers to oversee retirement plans, saying the delay appears inconsistent with the stricter rules....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS