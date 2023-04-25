Pa. Panel Says DA Needed County Approval To Hire Kleinbard

By Matthew Santoni (April 25, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Kleinbard LLC can't collect more than $74,000 from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, for its representation of the county's former district attorney, because the ex-prosecutor had exceeded his budget for outside counsel when he hired the firm to represent him in a suit against the commissioners who set the budget, a Pennsylvania appellate panel said Tuesday....

