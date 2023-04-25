Patient Recruiter Pleads Guilty In $41M Opioid Scheme

By Danielle Ferguson (April 25, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Michigan medical clinic office worker pled guilty Tuesday to helping doctors and pharmacists fill out more than $41 million worth of fraudulent opioid prescriptions to be resold illegally, admitting that he scrounged names for staff to use on the phony prescriptions. ...

