Nurse Says Kidney Care Co. Doesn't Pay For Short Breaks

By Irene Spezzamonte (April 25, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A nationwide kidney care service provider violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay nurses for the short rest breaks they took, a former employee told a Colorado federal court in a proposed collective action seeking overtime pay....

