Food Service Co. Beats Jehovah's Witness Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 25, 2023, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina-based hospitality conglomerate defeated an employee's suit claiming she was harassed because she's a Jehovah's Witness, with a federal judge ruling the worker missed the deadline to file her suit....

