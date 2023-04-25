DOJ Wants New Claims Nixed In FOIA Suit Over DEA Records

By Mike Curley (April 25, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Department of Justice is asking a Texas federal court to throw out seven out of nine claims in an amended complaint alleging that the Drug Enforcement Administration's Freedom of Information Act policies serve to stifle requests, saying the attorney bringing the suit has no standing for those claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS