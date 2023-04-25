Board Upholds Telecom's Response On Green Card App

By Alyssa Aquino (April 25, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board revived Charter Communications Inc.'s efforts to sponsor an engineer for a green card, saying the company had given the information needed to process the application even if it wasn't in the exact form requested....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS