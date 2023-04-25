Excavation Co. Asks 3rd Circ. to Revive Mechanic's Lien Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 25, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT) -- An excavation company has asked the Third Circuit to reinstate a case about a $392,000 lien it has against a property owner who contracted with the company to dig, but never paid it, arguing that the lower court's dismissal of the case in favor of the defendant was based on the court's own "novel" legal conclusions....

