4th Circ. Won't Rehear Insurer's Fire Coverage Suit Win

By Ben Zigterman (April 25, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit declined on Tuesday to rehear its recent decision against the residents of a home that went up in flames and killed two children, keeping in place the ruling that the residents could not recover more than the $2 million their insurer already paid....

