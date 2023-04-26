BASF Looks To Dodge Punitive Damages In Peach Farm Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 26, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- BASF Corp. has asked the Eighth Circuit to deny a Missouri peach farm's attempt to secure punitive damages over claims its herbicide-resistant seeds led neighboring farmers to spray a Monsanto-manufactured herbicide that then decimated its orchard, saying there is "nothing to retry."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS