Conn. Firm Can Co-Lead DCG Crypto Case With Kaplan Fox

By Peter McGuire (April 25, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Connecticut-based Silver Golub & Teitell LLP and national firm Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP can serve as co-lead counsel for a proposed class of cryptocurrency lenders accusing Digital Currency Group Inc. and its top executive of hiding the company's looming financial collapse, with a judge finding that joint leadership would best serve their clients....

