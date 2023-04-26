Genesis Wants Ch. 11 Mediator To Regain Deal With Creditors

By Emily Lever (April 26, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC has asked a New York court to appoint a mediator to help it get on the same page with its creditors after it said a group of creditors backed out of a 2-month-old settlement outlining the terms of its reorganization....

