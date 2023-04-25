Medtronic Wants Rival's Surgical Market Antitrust Claims Axed

By Hailey Konnath (April 25, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Medical device maker Medtronic Inc. on Monday urged a California federal court to throw out rival Applied Medical Resources' suit accusing Medtronic of illegally hindering competition in the market, arguing that Applied is trying to get the court to order Medtronic to raise its prices, contradicting the intent of antitrust laws....

