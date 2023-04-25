Mich. PE Firm Says Seattle Startup Owes It $500K

By Rachel Riley (April 25, 2023, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Michigan private equity firm that backed a Seattle-based startup's effort to create a smart mirror for hotels is suing the company in Washington state court to get its money back, citing concerns about the future of the venture....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS