Siblings Want To Oust Kids' Book Co. Prez In Family Feud

By Greg Lamm (April 25, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Three sibling owners of the children's book publisher Bob Books are asking a Washington state court to remove their sister as president of the company, accusing her of taking money and intellectual property for herself and trying to sell the company without the other family members' knowledge....

