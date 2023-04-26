Forchelli Deegan Launches Securities Practice With 2 Hires

By Andrea Keckley (April 26, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Long Island, New York, firm Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP announced Tuesday that it has hired two attorneys from New York City firm Joseph Mure Jr. & Associates to co-chair its newly formed securities litigation and regulation practice group....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS