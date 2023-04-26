SEC Seeks Injunction, $836K Against Penny Stock Co.'s CEO

By Katryna Perera (April 26, 2023, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Connecticut federal judge to order the CEO of a penny stock company to pay more than $836,000 and to permanently enjoin him from participating in a penny stock offering or from acting as an officer of a public company after a jury found him liable for lying to investors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS