Big Banks Battle To Keep £1B Forex Rigging Case Opt-In

By Christopher Crosby (April 26, 2023, 4:30 PM BST) -- Big banks including UBS, Barclays and Citigroup fought on Wednesday to clip a proposed £1 billion ($1.25 billion) class action lawsuit accusing them of rigging forex markets, telling an appellate court that the litigation was undercut because the claims are "rubbish."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS