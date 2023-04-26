Credit Repair Cos. Balk At CFPB's $3.1B Jumbo Judgment Bid

By Jon Hill (April 26, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Firms behind the CreditRepair.com and Lexington Law credit repair brands pushed back Tuesday against a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau bid to impose a record $3.1 billion judgment against them, urging a Utah federal judge to narrow the agency's request to at most a $7.8 million fine....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS