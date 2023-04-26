Greycroft Secures More Than $1B Across New Funds

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 26, 2023, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Greycroft on Wednesday announced that it secured more than $1 billion of capital commitments across new funds, including two of its flagship funds, which will allow the firm to continue investing in early and growth-stage enterprise and consumer businesses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS