NJ County Fired Social Services Leader Over Leave, Suit Says

By Abby Wargo (April 26, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey county and its deputy administrator fired the head of the county's social services program after she took medical leave and pressured her to sign an agreement waiving any legal claims against her former employer, according to a lawsuit filed in state court....

